Russia foreign minister Lavrov discusses latest Libya developments with GNA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and senior officials of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) held talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister of Libya in the GNA Mohamed Taher Siala confirmed in an interview with Sputnik news agency upon his departure from the Russian Foreign Ministry, that the Libyan delegation discussed developments in the country with Lavrov and his deputy, Mikhail Bogdanov.

A visit has been scheduled for the president of the Presidential Council in the GNA, Fayez Al-Sarraj, to Ankara, where he will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Siala confirmed that the talks will not end yet. Meanwhile, member of the delegation, Vice-President of the GNA Presidential Council Ahmed Maiteeq, told reporters that Libyan officials will continue their consultations with Bogdanov at a later date.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Mission to Libya welcomed the acceptance of both the GNA and the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, to resume ceasefire talks and related security arrangements, based on the draft agreement presented by the mission during the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission talks (JMC) on 23 February

