12 killed in raids on Iran sites in Syria

At least 12 people were killed in airstrikes launched by unknown warplanes which targeted the headquarters of Iranian militias at a military base in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitored eight strikes from unknown planes, targeting Iranian militia’s headquarters in the Maizilah base late on Saturday night. They killed at least 12 Iraqi and Afghan militia members and destroyed vehicles and ammunition.

It is reported that these militias had brought reinforcements to their positions 3 days ago.

On 3 June, SOHR reported 30 vehicles loaded with military and logistical equipment and fighters were delivered to Deir Ez-Zor, in an area which has been transformed into a base for Iranian-backed fighters.

On Thursday evening, Israeli warplanes launched raids on the city of Masyaf, located in Hama Governorate, according to the SANA agency. The government link news site reported no casualties from the strikes, but SOHR said nine people were killed.

