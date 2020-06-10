Gigi Hadid’s dad and his childhood home in Palestine

American real estate mogul, Palestinian-born Mohammed Hadid posted a photograph of himself standing outside his family’s home in the city of Safad in Palestine from which the family was evicted in 1948 by Jewish immigrants.

In the caption accompanying the picture on Instagram Hadid wrote: “When we lived in Tunisia .. I asked my Father,, [sic] But why father you took a Jewish family from a boat full of refugees from Poland in Haifa, into our Home in SAFAD Palestine?”

“Jewish life Mattered to my father then in said in 1946 .. and his friends that took other families into there [sic] homes as guest. But we became refugees in 1948,” he continued.

“Jewish life mattered to us then .. hope one day will see the light to Have Palestinian life matters .. the day will come for coexistence In peace, respect .. Love you Babba Anwar Hadid,” he concluded.

Hadid is outspoken about embracing his Palestinian heritage as well as instilling a sense of Palestinian identity in his children.

Hadid is the father of world renowned supermodels, Bella and Gigi Hadid.