Sudan’s Bashir received $20m monthly salary

Ousted Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir was receiving a monthly salary of $20 million from unknown sources, the country’s anti-corruption committee has found.

Chairman of the Committee for the Elimination of Empowerment, Fighting Corruption and Recovery of Funds in Sudan Mohamed Al-Fake revealed on Tuesday that the body had discovered an account in Al-Bashir’s name which had a monthly income of $20 million until after the secession of the South.

This later gradually reduced to $8 million, then to $3 million. The funding stopped only after the longtime dictator was ousted from power by the military in April 2019, Sudan Akhbar reported.

Sudan: Trial of Bashir era figures delayed by COVID-19