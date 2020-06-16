Sudan national on trial at ICC rejects charges

A Sudanese man suspected by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of committing war crimes described the accusations mentioned in his arrest warrant as “baseless” yesterday.

During his first appearance before the court in The Hague yesterday, Janjaweed commander Ali Kushayb stressed that he prefers to be called Ali Muhammad Ali Abdel Rahman.

Abdul Rahman is a militia leader accused of persecuting, murdering and raping Sudanese women in the Darfur region between 2003 and 2004.

Abdel Rahman told the judge: “Yes, I was informed about these charges, but they are invalid,” adding: “I was forced to be here, and I hope to find justice.”

Kushayb faces 50 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, rape, forced displacement and attacks against the civilian population.

