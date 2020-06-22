Libya calls on EU to help in probing Haftar’s mass graves

Libyan Minister of Justice Mohamed Lamloum has call on the EU to help investigate the issue of mass graves found in the areas liberated from militias of renegade General Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported yesterday.

During a meeting with the Head of the EU Integrated Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM), Vincenzo Tagliaferri, Lamloum hailed the cooperation between his ministry and the EU in the issues of developing the High Judicial Institute and improving the abilities of judicial staff in the country.

During the meeting, which took place in Tripoli, Lamloum stressed his government’s need for technical support mainly in the issue of the mass graves in Tarhuna as DNA tests are needed to identify the victims.

After many civilian mass graves were found in Tarhuna, the Libyan government said Haftar’s militias should be investigated “on the grounds of planting explosives, mines in civilian areas, executions and torture” and called on the international community to take action.

The internationally-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) recently announced that it had regained strategic areas of the capital and oil fields which had fallen into the hands of Haftar’s forces.

READ: Libya asks for UN assistance to ‘collect evidence’ against Haftar