Libya: Hafar’s forces steal equipment from Sirte power plant

Militias loyal to Libya’s eastern-based commander General Khalifa Haftar broke into a power plant in the Gulf of Sirte, according to the Libyan Army, which is affiliated with the country’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

“Haftar’s terrorist militias, which are reinforced by mercenaries, attacked the Gulf of Sirte’s steam power plant and stole equipment and machinery from it,” the Libyan Army said in a statement .

The GNA’s army has recently succeeded in thwarting Haftar’s year-long assault on Tripoli, restoring control on the city and its vital oil fields. The army has also advanced onto the strategic city of Sirte.

The move on Sirte has led to what the GNA has called a declaration of war from neighbouring Egypt that said the city is a “red line” for it.

Former US Ambassador to Libya, Deborah Jones, expressed her surprise at Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s statement saying the North African state didn’t consider the city a red line when it was occupied by the Daesh terror group.

