Sisi’s plan to arm Libyan tribes in Egypt to backfire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s scathing remarks on the situation in Libya have added a new dimension to the ongoing crisis, Anadolu Agency reports.

Last month, Sisi said that Libya’s Sirte and al-Jufra airbases were a “red line” and he would arm Libyan tribes in his country to fight in the ranks of East Libya-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.

He also suggested that Cairo could launch “external military missions” into Libya “if required,” saying that “any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally”.

Plans have been made to settle Libyan-origin bedouin tribes, who live in the northwest of Egypt, in Libya and to increase the population density in the east of the country.

However, historical hostilities among tribes of Libyan origin show that Sisi’s plan is unlikely to be implemented.

