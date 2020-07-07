Hamas chief receives letter from Iran’s Khamenei

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday received a letter from Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he stressed that the Islamic Republic will continue to “support the Palestinian people”, Anadolu reported.

Hamas said in a statement that Khamenei told Haniyeh that Iran “will spare no effort to support the Palestinian people to restore their rights and deter the evil of the Zionist entity”.

Khamenei called in the letter on the need to “maintain awareness and unity between the Palestinian people and their factions to thwart the enemy’s plans”.

“The [Israeli] enemy, with its expansionist strategy, is trying to steal the Palestinians’ legitimate rights through deceiving negotiations, the peace plan, economic pressure and the blockade.”

Hamas explained that the Iranian leader’s letter came in response to correspondence that was previously sent by Haniyeh to Khamenei, in which he addressed the issue of the Israeli plans to annex large areas of the West Bank.

Israel has previously announced plans to annex nearly 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley and East Jerusalem. The annexation was scheduled to begin on 1 July, but the Israeli government postponed its plan without announcing a new date.