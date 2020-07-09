Gaza: 40,000 surgeries in first half of 2020

Palestinian doctors in Gaza have carried out 40,000 surgeries in the hospitals of the besieged coastal enclave during the first half of 2020, Safa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Director of the Administration of Public Hospitals and External Clinics in Gaza Hani Hamada indicated that: “Surgeries that needed highly-skilled doctors and complex operations were conducted despite severe shortages of medical equipment.”

Hamada noted that these recent surgeries also include paediatric heart surgeries and orthopaedic procedures, in addition to oncology and trauma surgeries.

Many highly-skilled doctors are currently working in Gaza’s hospitals, specialising in cardiovascular surgeries, neurosurgeries and paediatrics, among many other areas of specialism.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the development of the medical sector in Gaza has aided the besieged enclave to overcome the obstacles resulting from reduced medical transfers, difficult travel measures and the coronavirus crisis.

READ: Young Gaza amputees play soccer again after coronavirus curbs eased