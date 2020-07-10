Woman throws children from rooftops in Syria’s Afrin

An unknown woman in the northern Syrian city of Afrin, near Aleppo, has been found to be throwing children from the rooftops of buildings in the city, local sources said.

The sources said the last victim was a small boy named Imad Mahmoud Okasha whose family was displaced from Eastern Ghouta. According to the source, the woman threw Okasha from the sixth floor in the Mahmudiyah neighbourhood of Afrin, killing him.

The sources added that the boy is the fifth child to be thrown in such a way by the “unknown woman” who runs away after committing the crime.

Two children died as a result of her actions, sources said, while three survived the fall.

