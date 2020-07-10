Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Woman throws children from rooftops in Syria’s Afrin

July 10, 2020 at 12:55 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Syrian children are seen on a pick up truck with their family as they return to their homes in Idlib, Syria {Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency]
Syrian children are seen on a pick up truck in Afrin, Syria, 24 March 2018 [Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency]
 July 10, 2020 at 12:55 pm

An unknown woman in the northern Syrian city of Afrin, near Aleppo, has been found to be throwing children from the rooftops of buildings in the city, local sources said.

The sources said the last victim was a small boy named Imad Mahmoud Okasha whose family was displaced from Eastern Ghouta. According to the source, the woman threw Okasha from the sixth floor in the Mahmudiyah neighbourhood of Afrin, killing him.

The sources added that the boy is the fifth child to be thrown in such a way by the “unknown woman” who runs away after committing the crime.

Two children died as a result of her actions, sources said, while three survived the fall.

READ: Syria families in Turkey marrying off ‘underage daughters for money’ amid coronavirus

Categories
Middle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Show Comments