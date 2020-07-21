ICC halted decision on probing Israel war crimes after annexation delayed

Israeli Army Radio yesterday claimed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had adjourned taking a decision on its jurisdiction over investigating possible Israeli war crimes due to Tel Aviv postponing its plans to annex the occupied West Bank, Quds Net News reported.

This comes two days after the ICC adjourned making a decision on whether to investigate Israeli war crime against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

According to Israel Hayom, Israeli diplomats and legal experts had expected the panel of three judges to accept the position of chief ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, whereby “the Palestinian territories fall under the jurisdiction of the court”.

Israeli officials believe the ICC will resume work on the case in mid-August, after its summer recess.

In December, Bensouda announced her intention to open a full investigation into possible “war crimes” that may have been committed against Palestinians at the hands of Israel.

Last week it was revealed that Israel is preparing a secret list of hundreds of its officials who are liable to be tried in The Hague on war crimes charges. The government is warning them not to travel in case they are arrested.