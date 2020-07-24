7 Arab states report fresh deaths from coronavirus

Local health authorities in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Oman, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar confirmed new fatalities from the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The Iraqi Health Ministry said 90 patients died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 4,212.

A further 2,485 new cases were recorded, raising the overall count to 104,711, while recoveries stood at 71,268, a ministry statement said.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry registered 37 deaths and 2,378 fresh infections, bringing the kingdom’s tally to 262,772, including 2,672 deaths, and 215,731 recoveries.

In Sudan, the virus claimed seven more lives, the Health Ministry said, adding that 65 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The new figure takes the tally to 11,302 infections — including, 715 deaths, and 5,855 recoveries.

In Oman, the Health Ministry said it registered four deaths and 1,145 fresh cases, pushing the total to 73,791, including 359 deaths, and 53,007 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Health Ministry said the virus claimed four more lives and infected 753 people, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 62,625, including 425 fatalities and 52,915 recoveries.

In the UAE, the Health Ministry said one patient died and 261 others contracted the disease over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s tally pushed the total number of cases to 58,249, including 343 fatalities, and 51,235 recoveries.

The Qatari Health Ministry said 394 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 108,638, including 164 deaths and 105,420 recoveries.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has more than 634,500 people worldwide, with over 15.56 million confirmed cases and nearly 8.89 million recoveries, the data shows.

