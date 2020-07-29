Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq ministry accuses ‘criminal groups’ of attacking protesters in Tahrir Square

July 29, 2020
University and high-school students walk towards Tahrir Square to support anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq on 16 February 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Iraqis walk towards Tahrir Square during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq on 16 February 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
The Iraqi ministry of interior yesterday blamed “criminal groups” for the murder of two protesters and the wounding of others during clashes that erupted in Tahrir Square on Sunday and Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that “the security services have monitored dangerous criminal groups seeking to create chaos by beating protesters within the crowd and fabricating clashes.”

According to the statement, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces issued orders not to use live bullets against demonstrators for any reason.

The statement called on the demonstrators to “cooperate” with the security services to protect the square and identify the criminals.

The ministry’s statement did not provide additional information concerning the “criminal groups”.

However, protesters in Tahrir Square rejected the results of the ministry’s investigation, stressing that riot police bear responsibility for the events.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 11 were injured during clashes between protesters and security forces, after the latter fired tear gas towards them to end the closure of nearby Tahrir and Al-Khalani Squares, in central Baghdad.

While on Monday night, 13 demonstrators were injured during renewed confrontations with the security forces in the centre of the capital.

The clashes are the first of their kind since the formation of the government Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in May, which pledged to protect protesters and prosecute those involved in the killing of hundreds of them since October 2019.

