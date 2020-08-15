PLO: Arab League chief should condemn Israel-UAE deal or resign

Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat called on Friday for Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit to condemn the United Arab Emirate (UAE)’s normalisation deal with Israel or resign, Quds Press reported.

“If he is not able to issue a statement condemning the UAE-Israeli normalisation, he should resign,” Quds Press reported Erekat informing Palestine TV.

Erekat stated that the Palestinians can decide the fate of the land of Palestine, stressing that the normalisation deal was a: “Stab in the back of the Palestinians.”

He revealed that the UAE cut its relations with Palestine in 2014 and that he was: “Surprised with its deal with Israel.”

The PLO official described signing the deal as an: “Accession to the Zionist movement.” Erekat challenged the UAE:

If you are a sovereign state, you should clarify your interest in the normalisation deal with Israel.

He stressed that Palestine: “Will never be an offering to be sacrificed in the political temples outside the region. Palestine and Jerusalem are more important than all the Arab, Muslim and world countries and capitals.”

