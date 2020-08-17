Turkey, Qatar DMs on a joint visit to Libya

The Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Qatari counterpart, Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, have arrived in the Libyan capital of Tripoli for a joint visit during which they will meet with officials of the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Sources in the GNA told news site that Akar will discuss “with officials the steps taken so far to establish the Turkish naval base in Misrata and the Turkish military base at Al-Wattia air base south of Tripoli”, in the presence of the Qatari official.

The officials will also discuss “ways and means of strengthening the military support to the GNA forces and the military enhancement in western Sirte, which is under the control of the Libyan National Army [LNA].”

The agency stated that during this visit, Turkey expects to announce “the initiation of rehabilitation and training operations of elements of the GNA forces in Turkish colleges”.

In November, Turkey and Libya’s United Nations-recognised GNA signed deals which assigning Ankara rights over a vast area of the Eastern Mediterranean.

In return, Ankara has sent military support for the GNA in its battle against the LNA.

