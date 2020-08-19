Sudan protesters mark one year since power-sharing deal with army

A year after a transitional power-sharing deal was signed between the Sudanese military and pro-democracy civilian technocrats, protesters returned to the streets of the capital Khartoum demanding quicker political reform, Reuters reported.

The accord was reached four months after the ousting of the country’s longtime President Omar Al-Bashir last year.

Large crowds marched through Khartoum’s government district, calling on Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to come out and receive a list of demands written by demonstrators.

Security forces violently dispersed the crowds after they refused an adviser sent to collect the letter on behalf of Hamdok.

Hamdok was sworn in as head of the transitional government days after the deal was signed in August last year.

