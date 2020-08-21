Houthi forces kill Daesh emir in Yemen’s Bayda

The Houthi movement yesterday announced that their forces had killed the head of the Yemeni branch of the Daesh terrorist group.

According to a statement released on Al-Masirah TV, the movement claimed to have carried out an ambush operation in the Qifah district in the central province of Al-Baydah which resulted in the death of Daesh emir Abu Al-Walid Al-Adani. They also announced the arrest of another terrorist leader Salem Hassan Al-Saaimi along with 40 others.

Houthi and allied forces in the military have been advancing in Al-Baydah this week having declared victory over both Al-Qaeda and Daesh in the province, sending the remaining elements to flee to the Marib city, a stronghold of forces fighting on behalf of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the pro-Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Houthi forces have killed, wounded and captured over 250 “takfiri individuals” and liberated around 1,000 square kilometres in the province.

Yesterday it was reported that the Saudi-backed Yemeni government disputed the claims made by the Houthis, dismissing them as “lies”.

