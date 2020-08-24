Jordan releases Teachers’ Syndicate detainees

The Amman Court of First Instance yesterday ordered the release of all members of the Teachers Syndicates’ Council and other teachers on bail, the Syndicate’s lawyer, Bassam Fraihat, said.

On 25 July, police raided the Teachers’ Syndicate headquarters in Amman and 11 of its branches across the country.

Approximately 1,000 teachers in Jordan were arrested as a result of the crackdown.

Attorney General Hassan Abdallat ordered the body to close for two years following a high-profile dispute between the government and the Syndicate over teachers’ overdue payments.

Shortly after the shutdown, the attorney general ordered a comprehensive gag order on all reporting about the situation, including on social media.

The Jordanian Teachers’ Syndicate was established in 2011 with the membership of nearly 140,000 teachers.

