Italy to send medical aid to Iraq

Italy will send medical aid to Iraq as the country continues to struggle to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Iraq’s ambassador to Rome announced yesterday.

“Italy – the first European partner to Iraq – will send more medical assistance to Iraq in September to help the country confront the coronavirus outbreak,” Safiya Al-Suhail told official Assabah.

Italy is one of the first countries to be severely and seriously affected by the pandemic, Al-Suhail added, with the Iraqi government providing the Italian government with a “list of the required medical goods and devices”.

So far, a total of 204,341 Iraqis have contracted the virus, 6,428 of whom have died and 146,409 others have recovered, according to Health Ministry data.

