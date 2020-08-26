Italy to send medical aid to Iraq

Portuguese / Spanish / English

August 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
A health official prepares medical equipments for patients in Baghdad, Iraq on July 18, 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Italy will send medical aid to Iraq as the country continues to struggle to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Iraq’s ambassador to Rome announced yesterday.

“Italy – the first European partner to Iraq – will send more medical assistance to Iraq in September to help the country confront the coronavirus outbreak,” Safiya Al-Suhail told official Assabah.

Italy is one of the first countries to be severely and seriously affected by the pandemic, Al-Suhail added, with the Iraqi government providing the Italian government with a “list of the required medical goods and devices”.

So far, a total of 204,341 Iraqis have contracted the virus, 6,428 of whom have died and 146,409 others have recovered, according to Health Ministry data.

