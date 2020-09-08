Algeria to activate expatriates to boost economy and development

The head of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Paris, Kassi Ait Ali, has announced that the ambitious Algerian-French economic partnership projects are to be revived, Al-Shorouk has reported. None of these projects have materialised to date.

Algerian businessmen based in France seek to contribute to this revival as the North African country attempts to utilise the skills, qualifications and networks of expatriates in order to boost the economy and national development.

Negotiations are expected to start between the government in Algiers and a large number of Algerian businessmen in France involved in various fields in order to encourage them to invest in their homeland. The government’s preoccupation with economic recovery is expected to speed up the process, despite the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts are being made in France among Algerian expatriates to reorganise and coordinate their work. This is happening in conjunction with a new authority created by the Algerian presidency a few months ago for development and international cooperation. The head of the new body is Mohamed Chafik Mesbah, regarded as one of Algeria’s most competent statesmen.

