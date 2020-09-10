Yemen Houthis announce striking ‘important target’ in Saudi capital

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Thursday that it struck an “important target” in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, using a ballistic missile and drones.

Houthi Spokesman Yahya Sarea tweeted that “an associated military operation” between air force and missile force was executed through a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile and four “Samad 3” drones, without revealing details on the “important target”.

Sarea stressed that the attack was carried out “in response to the continued escalation” and “the ongoing besiegement” by the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia, in support of the internationally-recognised Yemeni government.

The spokesman threatened Saudi Arabia with: “Hurtful and painful operations if the aggression and siege on our great country and dear people continues.”

