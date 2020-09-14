Saudi accuses detained Palestinians, Jordanians of supporting terror

The Saudi Public Prosecution has accused Palestinian and Jordanian prisoners being held in the kingdom of being affiliated to terror groups and supporting or financing terror acts, a Jordanian lawyer revealed yesterday.

Mustafa Nasrallah, who is defending a number of the Palestinian and Jordanian prisoners, said in a video posted on Twitter by the Prisoners of Conscience account, that these accusations were given by the Saudi State Intelligence Services.

“Saudi Public Prosecution refers to terror acts as supporting the Palestinian national resistance of the Zionist occupation, supporting the Palestinian people and highlighting the Palestinian cause,” the lawyer said.

He added: “The detentions included prominent Palestinian figures such as Muhammad Al-Khodari, who has been the political representative for Hamas in Saudi Arabia based on a mutual agreement between both sides.”

The lawyer said that Al-Khodari’s post is known to everyone. “It is not hidden,” he said, “and it is based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Representation.”

Meanwhile, he said that the detainees included thinkers, writers, doctors, journalists, engineers, teachers and humanitarian activists who used to help the Palestinians.

