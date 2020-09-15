Israel settler receives 3 life terms for killing Dawabsheh family

An Israeli court has sentenced a Jewish settler to three life terms following the killing of a Palestinian couple and their baby in an arson attack in 2015.

The Israeli central court in Lod sentenced Ben-Uliel to three consecutive life terms yesterday for the murder of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh and his parents Saad and Riham in the village of Duma. He was handed a further 20 years for the attempted murder of Ahmed Dawabsheh the couple’s then four-year-old son, who survived the blaze with severe burns.

Ben-Uliel firebombed the Dawabsheh family home and another dwelling in Duma after spray-painting “Revenge” and “Long Live King Messiah” on their walls. At the time of the killings, he was convicted of three counts of murder and two charges of attempted murder in what a court determined were racially-motivated crimes.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the defendant’s attorney had said he would appeal the conviction.

