Nutella creates internet meltdown after claiming product ‘not halal’

September 16, 2020 at 3:13 pm | Published in: News, Twitter Trends
The popular chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella, 29 January 2017 [Pixabay]
Lauren Lewis
Laurenlewi5
 September 16, 2020 at 3:13 pm

Nutella has caused an internet storm this week after the brand’s US Twitter account incorrectly said the product was not halal.

The claim was made after a Manchester-based Twitter user asked the company if their products were suitable for a halal diet, to which Nutella responded, “No, they are not halal”.

The US-based brand was quickly forced to back track after Twitter users jumped to confirm they believed Nutella’s products were halal.

“It’s just not certified halal”, one user wrote, “but it is halal by definition as long as there are no animal by products (aside from dairy) or any alcohol in it”.

The same user later confirmed they had “double checked the ingredients and there’s nothing in it that would make it haram. If there was anything hidden, it should be under “natural/artificial flavours” but it doesn’t even say that”.

Under US and Canadian laws, a halal certification, which confirms the products are suitable for a halal diet, is not required on products that do not include meat or additives.

The US-brand’s Twitter account later clarified its original post, telling users “All Nutella sold worldwide is suitable for Halal consumption”.

Adding that, “over 90% of the industrial plants producing Nutella are already Halal certified by a third party and we are in the process of certifying the remaining plants. We apologize for the mistake made in our earlier tweet.”

Social media users were quick to express relief in response to the second announcement, with one person simply writing, “Phew”.

Others said they had experienced heart problems, ranging from skipping beats to heart attacks, after fearing the famous hazelnut chocolate spread was not halal.

Several Twitter users, meanwhile, said they planned to continue eating Nutella’s products, irrespective of whether the spread was certified halal, with one user claiming he would “eat Nutella even if it had orphan tears as an ingredient”.

However, some users reacted angrily and, even after Nutella claimed all of the US company’s products were suitable for a halal diet, said they planned to boycott the chocolate spread producer.

One user termed the response from the company “unsuccessful”, adding that they would “not consume the product and ask Muslim countries to withdraw it until the company clarifies”.

Meanwhile, several users called for the US-based brand to remove the initial tweet to avoid further confusion.

Others asked the company to learn more about what a halal diet entails and blamed employees who run Nutella’s social media accounts for lacking the “proper knowledge” to answer such questions authoritatively.

“This is a typical example of a company’s social media account answering a question they don’t have proper knowledge about”, one user wrote. Adding that, without knowing anything about which foods are suitable for a halal diet, the person running the brand’s account “could have said Nutella are not halal certified”.

Another user said he wished there was “an international law against chocolate companies giving religious edicts (fatwa)” and asked the chocolate spread producer if it thought it was “the new Muslim scholar council of chocolate?”.

