UN: Status of Jerusalem should be ‘decided’ by Israel, Palestinians

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said on Monday that the status of the city of Jerusalem should be “decided” by Israel and the Palestinians.

Answering a question during his daily briefing, Dujarric said: “What is clear for us and for the Secretary‑General is that the status of Jerusalem is one that should be negotiated between the parties [Israel and Palestinians].”

When asked about the countries moving their embassies to Jerusalem, he reiterated: “As for the status of Jerusalem, the Secretary‑General believes that it’s an issue that should be decided by the parties.”

“As for more countries recognising each other and establishing relations, that’s obviously a positive step,” in reference to the UAE and Bahrain which have announced deals to normalise ties with the occupation state.

READ: Jerusalem walls used as political canvas in normalisation deals

Discussing the UAE-Israel agreement, the official said: “The Secretary‑General hopes that the signing ceremony tomorrow [Tuesday] will help create more opportunities for regional cooperation.”

He also said the Secretary‑General “hopes that Israeli and Palestinian leaders will re‑engage in meaningful negotiations that will end the occupation, realise a two‑state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law, and existing bilateral agreements.”