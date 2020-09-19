Zambia hopes to build a free trade deal with Turkey

Zambia wants to sign a free trade deal with Turkey, according to the ambassador of the southern African country, while also inviting Turkish businessmen and the private sector for investment in Zambia, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the report, Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey Joseph Chilengi recalled that a number of trade agreements between the two countries went into effect recently.

He indicated that Zambia adopted the Turkish economic model as an example and was steadily moving towards its development goals.

Mentioning the growing impact of large-scale economies such as India and China on Zambia’s economy, Chilengi stated: “At this point, we invite Turkey to Zambia as an economic power. We want to see the Turkish private sector be more active in our country.”

Chilengi added that Zambia was ready to use the Turkish lira in foreign trade, also expressing Zambia’s support for Turkey over the Eastern Mediterranean issue.

Last week, Turkey announced its donation of 20,000 face masks to Zambia to help fight the novel coronavirus.