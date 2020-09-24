US calls on Houthis to stop Marib attacks, end hostility against Saudi

The US has called on Houthi militias in Yemen on Tuesday to “immediately” stop their attacks on the city of Marib and to end their hostility against Saudi Arabia.

“The United States remains deeply concerned by the Houthis’ aggression, supported by Iranian weapons shipments in violation of United Nations (UN) arms embargoes,” Spokeswoman of the US State Department Morgan Ortagus announced.

“We call on the Houthis to immediately cease their cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and halt their attacks on the city of Marib, where nearly a million Yemenis have sought refuge since the beginning of the war,” Ortagus expressed.

She added: “We call on the Houthis to cease their environmental brinkmanship and allow UN access to the Safer tanker before there is an oil spill or explosion that would bring further environmental and humanitarian calamity to Yemen, the Red Sea and the region.”

Ortagus concluded: “The United States continues to support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and Yemen’s neighbours to facilitate a ceasefire and political settlement. The people of Yemen deserve peace and stability.”

Yemen: are Saudi plans contributing to the fall of Marib?