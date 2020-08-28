Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN envoy discusses Yemen ceasefire with Iran 

August 28, 2020
UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in Geneva, Switzerland on 5 September 2018 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images]
UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in Geneva, Switzerland on 5 September 2018 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images]
The UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday held a meeting with the senior assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, to discuss the Yemeni crisis and the ceasefire efforts between the government and the pro-Iranian Houthis.

Griffiths tweeted that he had held a meeting, which he described as “fruitful”, with the senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, to discuss points of view on efforts to reach a ceasefire at the national level.

The meeting discussed efforts to “create an auspicious and positive context for the resumption of the political process in Yemen,” he added.

This comes a few hours after an online meeting that Griffiths held with ambassadors of the permanent members of the Security Council in Yemen to discuss a ceasefire and efforts to restart the political process.

