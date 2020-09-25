Lebanon MP says FPM, Shia factions at odds over government formation

Lebanese lawmaker, Mario Aoun of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), said his movement has clear differences with Shia factions over the formation of the next government, in reference to Hezbollah and the Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

However, Aoun said in a statement that despite the differences, the alliance between the two sides “exists and has not been affected”, El-Nashra news site reported.

“The government file was preceded by disagreements about approaches to reform and corruption files, but the collapse that occurred at all levels did not leave us the luxury of expressing our dissatisfaction with the way Hezbollah approached these files, although we are convinced that a healthy country free of corruption is much better for the resistance,” he added.

During his visit to Lebanon after the Beirut explosion in August, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to modify the country’s system, while conditioning aid to the country on changes in the ruling political class.

The Lebanese political system is based on the division of powers and sovereign positions according to religious and sectarian affiliations.

The larger Shia blocs, Hezbollah and Amal, have insisted they hold the Finance Ministry in any new government.

