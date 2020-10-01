Egypt warns citizens of 'possible heavy rains'

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly yesterday ordered his government’s relevant ministries to work on “necessary preparations ahead of possible torrential rains across the country”.

His remarks came during a weekly cabinet virtual meeting.

“It is necessary to take into account the preparation of an emergency plan to secure all vital national facilities, and to purify floods and rain drains, and ensure emergency teams and the equipment necessary to deal immediately with potential emergency conditions are prepared,” he said during the meeting.

Days earlier, the country’s Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Assem Al-Gazzar, issued strict instructions to the mayors of cities to review preparations for the winter season – especially for cities most affected by heavy rains – in order to protect citizens and preserve investments and real estate.

Drainage systems have been cleaned, officials said, to ensure there are no blockages and to allow the rainwater to move away from urban spaces.

