Iran accuses UAE of inciting war

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of inciting war, claiming that it became part of the crisis in Western Asia after signing a peace deal with Israel, RT reported.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced: “The UAE’s normalisation of ties with Israel turned into a crisis in Western Asia.”

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan’s asserted at the United Nations General Assembly that his country “will never give up demanding Iran to return the UAE islands,” calling on Iran to respect neighbourhood principles.

Iran affirmed that: “The UAE interferes in a destructive way in the affairs of the countries in the region and takes direct and effective part in inciting war.”

Meanwhile, Al-Nahyan expressed that the peace deal between his country and the Israeli occupation opens new horizons in the region.

“With the signing of a historic peace accord with Israel, supported by American efforts, my country was able to freeze the annexation decision and opened broad prospects to achieve a comprehensive peace in the region,” Al-Nahyan told the UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded speech broadcast on Tuesday.

“We hope this peace accord will provide the opportunity for the Palestinians and the Israelis to re-engage in negotiations to achieve peace,” he added.

READ: Normalisation by Gulf States is different