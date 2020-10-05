Iraq: PMF denies being hit by US strike

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) yesterday denied being attacked by a US fighter jet, Anadolu reported.

PMF commander in the Iraqi governorate of Anbar, Qasim Musleh, said: “What was recently published by the media about the exposure of the toops’ bases stationed on the Iraqi-Syrian border to an American air strike is baseless.”

The commander added that the forces were at the “highest readiness in the areas of contact with the Syrian army,” noting that the situation in the western regions of Anbar was “witnessing remarkable security stability.”

Arab media reported earlier that the fighters of the PMF’s faction, dubbed the Ansar Allah Movement, were attacked by an unidentified plane in the province.

Some Iranian-backed Iraqi factions are reported to have military factions in Syria that fight alongside the regime, including the Iraqi Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujaba forces. But the PMF, which is officially affiliated to the Iraqi armed forces, says it does not support any fighters outside Iraq.

