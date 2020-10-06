Coronavirus tally swells in Libya, UAE, Oman, Kuwait

Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded more coronavirus cases and deaths in Libya, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Kuwait, reports Anadolu Agency.

In Libya, the government’s National Center for Combating Diseases registered six deaths and 1,031 cases as well as 334 recoveries.

The total cases rose to 38,468 – including 602 deaths and 22,410 recoveries.

In the UAE, six more people died from the virus, 1,061 new cases were reported and another 1,146 people recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

Tuesday’s figure pushed the total cases count to 100,794 – including 435 deaths and 90,556 recoveries.

In Oman, the Health Ministry recorded five deaths, 934 cases and 675 recoveries. The recent count raised the total to 102,648 cases – including 102 deaths and 91,275 recoveries.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry registered four deaths as well as 676 cases and 630 recoveries.

The total cases rose to 108,268 — including 632 deaths and 100,179 recoveries.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 1 million lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 35.55 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 24.8 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.