New Kuwait Emir reiterates his country’s support for Palestine

Newly appointed Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Sunday reiterated his country’s support for Palestinians and their fight for the liberation of their occupied land, news agencies reported.

His remarks came during a meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who visited Kuwait to offer condolences on the death of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Sheikh Nawaf said that he would follow the footsteps of his predecessor and offer solid support to Palestine and its people.

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that Sheikh Nawaf spoke to the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, on Thursday and stressed that Kuwait will not alter its policies toward Palestinians and will remain committed to their cause.

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah died on Tuesday last week in a hospital in the US.

