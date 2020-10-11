Portuguese / Spanish / English

At least 10 injured in southern Turkey forest fires

October 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Firefighters are seen after a fire broke out at a forested land in Belen district and spread to Arsuz and Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey on 9 October 2020. [Salim Taş - Anadolu Agency]
At least 10 people suffered minor injuries due to forest fires in southern Turkey, an official said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A fire broke out in the Belen district of Hatay province on Friday and authorities suspect it can be an arson case, Ibrahim Gul, the district mayor, told Anadolu Agency.

Some 10 people were slightly injured, while 20 houses and five vehicles were damaged in the blaze, he said.

Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey’s agriculture and forestry minister, said fires in Hatay, which spread to three districts, has been brought under control.

He said an investigation has started, with four suspects already taken in custody.

Firefighters are also battling to contain another forest fire in the southern Osmaniye province, he added.

There have been no casualties in that blaze.

