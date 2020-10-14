WFP: Relief provided to Syrians contributed to winning Nobel Peace Prize

The representative of the World Food Program (WFP) for Turkey, Nils Grede, said the relief aid provided by the programme to Syrian refugees in Turkey has been a major factor contributing to the organisation being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020.

The UN official described the award as being of great significance, “especially in light of the hunger problem in the world”, noting that “conflicts, crises and pandemics have increased the difficulties facing vulnerable groups around the world”.

“Winning the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 is a very valuable event because it highlights the importance of our activities,” he said, adding that the activities of both the United Nations and the World Food Program depend directly on multinational aid in order to combat hunger, and the difficulties faced by vulnerable groups in the world.

“Conflicts around the world mainly affect vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly. These continuing situations in different parts of the world put people at risk of starvation,” he said.

On Friday, the President of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Anderson, announced that the United Nations World Food Program had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020.

The organisation was given the $1.1 million award in recognition of its “efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace”.