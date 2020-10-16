Lebanon: Hariri set to withdraw candidacy for premiership

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has decided to withdraw his candidacy to form the next government, while mediations are underway to dissuade him, local media reported.

According to media reports, Hariri was surprised by President Michel Aoun’s decision to postpone the binding parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister to next Thursday, after the deadline expired last Thursday.

Last month, the Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib withdrew his candidacy to the post after the country’s political parties failed to reach an agreement to form a non-partisan cabinet.

