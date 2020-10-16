Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon: Hariri set to withdraw candidacy for premiership

October 16, 2020 at 10:43 am | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a statement to the press outside the Lebanon Tribunal on 18 August 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands. [Pierre Crom/Getty Images]
Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has decided to withdraw his candidacy to form the next government, while mediations are underway to dissuade him, local media reported.

According to media reports, Hariri was surprised by President Michel Aoun’s decision to postpone the binding parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister to next Thursday, after the deadline expired last Thursday.

Last month, the Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib withdrew his candidacy to the post after the country’s political parties failed to reach an agreement to form a non-partisan cabinet.

