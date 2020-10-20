Fatah region in Jerusalem warns of Emirati money that will support settlements

The Fatah region in occupied Jerusalem warned, on Sunday, of Emirati funds pumped through Israeli channels and used to build settlements.

This came in a statement by the Fatah Secretary in Jerusalem, Shadi Mutwar, published on the movement’s official website on Sunday.

Mutwar revealed what he described as “a new Emirati intrusion,” in reference to a delegation headed by the UAE’s ministers of economy and finance, which is expected to arrive in Occupied Palestine next Tuesday “carrying more arrows to stab Palestinians”.

He stated that there are partnership agreements between the occupation municipality in Jerusalem and the UAE government “to establish settlements on the lands of Sheikh Jarrah, Musarara and Wadi Al-Joz,” adding that “these projects, which the Jerusalemites have been fighting fiercely, are now being sneaked through other channels that are supposed to be Arab, not Arabised”.

