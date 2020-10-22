Hamdok: 'EU supports removing Sudan from US sanctions list'

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced on Wednesday that he held a discussion with High Representative of the European Commission for Security and External Relations Josep Borrell, which focused on the decision to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism and the opportunities for cooperation that will arise following this step.

“I spoke today with Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Commission for security and external relations, about the decision to start removing Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism,” reported Sudanese news agency SUNA quoting Hamdok.

Hamdok tweeted that they discussed the new opportunities for cooperation that this decision will facilitate, with the aim of consolidating the success of Sudan’s historic transition towards peace and democracy.

According to SUNA, Borrell published a similar tweet about the phone conversation he had with Hamdok, which centred on reaffirming the European Union’s support for the decision to remove Sudan from the US sanctions list.

Borrell confirmed that he had discussed with Hamdok the progress of political and economic reforms in the country, while confirming that Sudan can count on European support for the democratic track established by the civilian government in Khartoum.

