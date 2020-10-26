UNSC to discuss Palestine proposal to hold peace conference

UN Security Council is today expected to discuss Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’ proposal to hold an international peace conference, Riyad Mansour, the PA’s envoy to the UN, said.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Mansour said the UNSC is to hold an open meeting to discuss Abbas’ peace conference which calls for ending the Israeli occupation and achieving the independence of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

Several member states, including Russia, which is to become head of the council next month, supporting holding the meeting.

Mansour also said that the meeting will also discuss Israel’s illegal annexation of Palestinian land, imprisonment of Palestinians and the violations it carries out against prisoners.

He said that the UNSC should compare the Palestinian peace proposal, which upholds the international consensus on a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the US proposal – dubbed the ‘deal of the century’ — which undermines all Palestinian rights.

