MEMO in conversation with Prof Salman Sayyid

Live stream will begin on this page at 4pm GMT on 4 November 2020
MEMO in conversation with Prof Salman Sayyid
Join us for a live conversation with decolonial political theorist Prof Salman Sayyid to discuss the geopolitics of Islamophobia and the way it is shaping events across the world as governments worldwide use anti-Muslim rhetoric and tropes to push through authoritarian policies from Europe/Middle East and China.

Based at the University of Leeds, Prof S. Sayyid is the founding editor of an interdisciplinary journal ReOrient. His major publications include: A Fundamental Fear (a book which despite being banned by the Malaysian government is now in its third edition), Thinking Through Islamophobia (co-edited with Abdoolkairm Vakil) and Recalling the Caliphate.

