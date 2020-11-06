Turkey and Qatar to discuss boosting ties

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee will be held on Thursday in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, officials in Doha have confirmed. The delegations will be headed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the current state of affairs across the region and beyond will be discussed, said an official press release.

“My brother FM @MevlutCavusoglu and I underlined our commitment to strengthen the mechanisms of our cooperation and expand our strategic relations in the light of the agreements and MoUs signed under the framework of the Supreme Joint Committee meetings,” tweeted Bin Abdulrahman.

My brother FM @MevlutCavusoglu and I underlined our commitment to strengthen the mechanisms of our cooperation and expand our strategic relations in the light of the agreements and MoUs signed under the framework of the Supreme Joint Committee meetings #Qatar #Turkey pic.twitter.com/ufiqXXr6ew — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) November 5, 2020

In July, the Qatari Foreign Minister hailed his country’s relationship with Turkey. “Strategic relations between Qatar and Turkey are growing day by day, particularly in the economic, investment, commercial and energy fields, as well as defence cooperation to serve the common interests of our nations,” he told Al Jazeera.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since 2017 when an ongoing blockade of Qatar was imposed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. Turkey and Qatar have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years, and a small contingent of Turkish troops is based in the Gulf state.

READ: Through numerous battlefields, everyone is trying to break Turkey