Yemen FM, FAO discuss desert locusts response plan

The Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Hadrami, discussed with a delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) the plan to combat desert locusts in Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

The Director of FAO's Emergency and Resilience, Dominique Burgeon, headed a delegation which included FAO Resident Representative in Yemen, Dr. Hussein Jadin, as well as a senior environment expert at the UN, Keith Chrisman, on Sunday. They met with the Yemeni foreign minister and discussed the implications of locusts on the country's economy and food security.

Saba news agency said the Yemeni minister stressed on the importance of rapid action to support authorities, rehabilitate the Desert Locust Control Centre and provide the necessary training for local agencies to combat desert locusts.

In a previously published report, the FAO said Yemen is one of the main breeding areas for desert locusts, as swarms multiply in several locations throughout the year, then spread throughout the country and the region.

