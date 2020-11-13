Saudi King Salman voices support for Yemen

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz reiterated on Thursday Saudi Arabia's support for the Yemeni people to reclaim their independence and sovereignty.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth Shura Council session on Wednesday, King Salman denounced the Iranian-backed Houthi militia's violation of international laws by launching booby-trapped drones and ballistic missiles towards civilians in the kingdom.

"The kingdom affirms the danger of the regional project by the Iranian regime, and we reject its interference in internal affairs and its support for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism," the king asserted.

King Salman also called on the international community to take a firm stance towards Iran, urging it to stop obtaining weapons of mass destruction, developing its ballistic missile program and threatening peace and security.

