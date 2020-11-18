Sultan of Oman pardons 390 prisoners on national day

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq, yesterday issued a royal pardon for 390 prisoners, including 150 expats who were convicted in various cases.

The official news agency said His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, the Supreme Commander, has pardoned the prisoners on the occasion of celebrating Oman's 50th National Day and "out of respect for the inmates' families".

A statement issued online by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said: "His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, gives a special pardon to a group of prison inmates convicted in various cases."

Sultan Bin Tariq assumed power less than a year ago after his cousin, Sultan Qaboos Bin Saeed, who came into power in 1970 passed away in January.

READ: Sultan of Oman pardons prominent oppositionists, embassy in London arranges for their return