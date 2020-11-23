Israel, US planning to attack Iran during Trump's final days

Israel and the US are reportedly planning to carry out "covert operations" and increase pressure on Tehran during US President Donald Trump's final days in office, the Times of Israel reported yesterday.

According to Israeli TV Channel 13, Israel and the US believe that Iran would not take any military action in response to any attack before the end of Trump's era.

Pressure is being put on Iran in order to undermine any possible joint cooperation with the new American administration under President-elect Joe Biden, the report continued.

Israeli TV also reported connections between Israel and the killing of several Iranian nuclear scientists.

Last week the New York Times reported that Israeli agents killed Al-Qaeda's number two Abu Muhammad Al-Masri in Tehran in August at the behest of the US. Reports Iran denies.

The New York Times also reported that Trump had asked senior advisers whether he had options to take action against Iran's main nuclear site in the coming weeks.

However, advisors including Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Christopher C. Miller dissuaded him from moving ahead with a military strike, warning that a strike against Iran's facilities could easily escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of his presidency.