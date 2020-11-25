Tunisia extends state of emergency for additional month

Tunisian authorities have decided to extend the state of emergency for an additional month.

According to the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia, the government took the decision to extend the state of emergency until 25 December.

Last May, the Tunisian presidency announced the extension of the state of emergency for six months across the country.

A state of emergency was declared in Tunisia for the first time in late 2015 following a terrorist attack, and has since been extended several times.

Since May 2011, Tunisia has been witnessing terrorist acts that escalated in 2013, killing dozens of security officers, soldiers and tourists.

The state of emergency grants the minister of the interior exceptional powers including banning meetings, imposing curfews, shop inspections during the day and night, as well as monitoring the press, publications, radio broadcasts, movies and theatrical performances.

READ: Tunisia's former PM Fakhfakh denies association with Italy toxic waste file