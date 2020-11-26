8 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israel raid on Syria sites

Eight fighters in pro-Iran militias were killed in an Israeli raid on military sites located in the Jabal Al-Mane area in southern Damascus yesterday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The eight fighters are not Syrians, the organisation's Director Rami Abdel Rahman said, without specifying their nationality.

The Israeli raid targeted an arms depot controlled by Iranian forces as well as Hezbollah. Hezbollah is a Shia Lebanese group known for its alliance with Iran.

Israel also raided a pro-Iran group in Quneitra.

This comes a week after the Israeli army said it had found a number of explosive devices planted in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, filed an official complaint to the UN Security Council, calling for "immediate action against the Iranian presence in Syria", following the discovery.

