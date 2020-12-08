Tunisia: '2019 election led to rise of mafia regime,' says Popular Movement

The Secretary-General of the Popular Movement political party in Tunisia has told Al-Chorouk newspaper that the 2019 election led to the rise of a "mafia regime" that has helped to make the situation in the country worse.

"The last Tunisian election produced a political system that plunged the country into chaos," said Zuhair Hamdi. "Continuing on this path will have disastrous results."

The Popular Movement leader referred to ongoing contacts among "progressive" parties, organisations, civil society institutions and experts to consult on the possibility of establishing a sovereign national popular bloc with the aim of boycotting the current regime.

"Such a bloc would seek to implement reforms at the political and economic levels, including the dissolution of parliament, and form a transitional government assigned with carrying out sovereign measures to save the country," reported Mosaique FM.

Hamdi accused regime officials — but did not name any — of encouraging sectarianism and regionalism. "They show no interest in ensuring social stability and preserving the unity of the country," he alleged.

